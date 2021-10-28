Carrickfergus RAFA branch’s Wings Appeal effort once again exceeds £25k barrier

And the branch, which covers Whitehead through Carrickfergus and Greenisland to Newtownabbey and Glengormley, has thanked members of the public for their generous support.

Wing Commander Noel Williams, the branch chairman and Wings Appeal organiser, said: “It was a difficult few weeks, but thanks to the support from the DeCourcy Centre and Tesco in Carrickfergus and the DTZ McCombe Mall in Northcott (where Tesco is), we have had bumper collections as people realised how hard Covid had hit charities and gave readily.

“People were incredibly generous as were premises throughout the catchment area by allowing us to keep our collecting tins on their counters all year long.

RAFA members and supporters proudly display another year's fundraising achievement with Joe Corr, Kevin McRandle MBE and Colin Murphy holding the cheque.

“Our older veterans see it as a few great hours out, when they man our stall, and those of all ages just love to chat to those who have proved their mettle in various conflicts or campaigns, some going back to the Second World War, and recognise the service they have given to their country, and are supportive of them.”

The branch had an ‘End of Wings Supper’ event at Carrickfergus Gold Club on Friday, October 22 and ran a raffle, which raised another £330.

Maureen Irwin, branch president, said: “We are thrilled that so many people ‘Gave as they Gave’ which is actually our Wings Appeal slogan.”

Joe Corr, the branch welfare officer, explained: “We continue to play a vital role in providing welfare support and relief for our veterans who served in the RAF, and their families.

“The support of those, who are not ex-service, like the ‘Whitehouse Presbyterian Church Gang’, as we call them, but just want to help by offering their assistance to man our stalls, sometimes for a few hours, is quite simply immense and we are most grateful for it.”

