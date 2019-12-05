Residents are invited to come along to the Christmas Open Day at The Donkey Sanctuary for a free family festive day out.

The event will be staged at The Donkey Sanctuary, 72 Ballymartin Road, Templepatrick on Saturday, December 14.

Events will take place from 11am-1pm and from 2pm–4pm.

A spokesperson for The Donkey Sanctuary Belfast said: “It is a great way to get into the festive spirit, do some Christmas shopping and meet the friendly resident donkeys.

“Held over two sessions at the centre in Templepatrick, the open day promises something for all the family, with a range of local craft stalls selling unique items including handcrafted gifts and delicious edible treats.

“There will be lots for the younger members of the family to do too, including a variety of craft activities and face painting. No visit to the Christmas Open Day would be complete without visiting Santa in his festive grotto, creating a magical Christmas experience for them to remember. A visit to see Santa costs £3, which includes a gift.

“There will be the opportunity to find out more about how staff and volunteers care for the donkeys and to learn more about the Equine-Assisted Activities programme. There will also be the chance to meet the centre’s adoption donkeys Alfie and Benjy. Adopting a donkey makes the perfect Christmas gift and enables the charity to continue reaching donkeys across the world.”

Refreshments will be available throughout the day and the Donkey World shop will be stacked with all sorts of donkey-inspired goodies, making the ideal gift or a perfect souvenir of the day.

All proceeds help fund the work of The Donkey Sanctuary in the community and worldwide.

Car parking and entrance is free, but booking is essential.

Book your car parking space by calling the centre on 02893 324647.