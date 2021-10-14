Community library to open in Ballynure

Members have been told that the aim of a community library is to “promote and encourage sharing of books whilst also contributing to building community spirit in the local area”.

The installation, maintenance and all associated costs of the facility will be the responsibility of The Fresh Group on behalf of Co-Op.

Commenting on the initative at the meeting, Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “This is a fantastic initiative that the Co-Op has brought forward for the village of Ballynure.

A community library is to be installed in the Riverside Garden, Ballynure following approval by Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors. (Pic Google).

“I am sure this will be a great boost to community spirit in Ballynure. I am happy to propose this recommendation.”

Seconding the recommendation, party colleague Macedon Councillor Victor Robinson, added: “The community library is a great idea and works well in other places.”

Meanwhile, a selection of ‘Read Yourself Well’ health books has been made available at a number of outlets in the borough in association with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The programme provides access to a range of health books to help readers to understand and manage their health.

The books are available at Theatre at the Mill, Antrim Courtyard, Crumlin Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre as well as Antrim and Rathcoole libraries and GP facilities,

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

