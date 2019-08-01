Council to recognise World War Two veterans

Elected members on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have backed plans to recognise the contribution of veterans from the Second World War living in the region.

At Monday night’s full meeting of the local authority, the motion put forward by DUP representative Cllr Paul Dunlop said: “With the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War approaching, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council wish to recognise the contribution of those who fought in that war from Northern Ireland.

“It notes that every year the number of our surviving veterans is reducing and the time to provide public and appropriate recognition is running out.

“This council will therefore provide all surviving veterans of WW2 (including those in the Merchant Navy) who reside in our borough with a commemorative Poppy of Remembrance to mark their service in the fight against fascism and Nazism.

“These poppies will be presented to all surviving veterans at a special remembrance event in November 2019.”

The motion was seconded by his party colleague, Cllr Alison Bennington.

The Times understands that council officers are now conducting research to identify veterans across the borough. It is expected the research will be concluded in the coming weeks.