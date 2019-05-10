Councillors back reduced swimming charge

Families across the borough will be able to avail of cheaper swimming sessions after elected members backed a move to reduce the cost for the service.

At the last full meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council before the council elections, members approved a motion recommending a reduction to the casual family swimming price from £12 to £10 with immediate effect.

A report presented to the chamber stated: “Since new prices were introduced in October 2017 there has been a 44 per cent reduction in casual family swim usage (9,895 to 5,576) and over the same period an increase in the number of family memberships with 7,191 of the 16,477 leisure centre members across the borough accessing facilities through a family membership.

“Officers predict that the reduction of the price to £10 will result in an increase of casual family swims, but is unlikely to negatively impact family membership levels.”

The motion was proposed by outgoing Deputy Mayor, Ald John Smyth (DUP) and seconded by Ald Mark Cosgrove.

Welcoming the move, the Glengormley UUP representative said: “This is excellent news to aid extra participation in our leisure services.

“I’d like to thank the officers for bringing it forward. Health and wellbeing is important.”

Residents will be able to avail of the new pricing at the Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre.