Diamond anniversary celebrations for Newtownabbey couple

William and Nan Mooney celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Sunday, June 30.

Mr and Mrs Mooney got married at Windsor Presbyterian Church in Belfast on June 30 1959.

They have two children and five grandchildren.

William worked in Carreras Tobacco in Carrickfergus as a production worker. He then worked for Isaac Agnew in Belfast as a car valeter before retiring.

Nan was a stitcher and dress maker. She made her own wedding dress. She also spent time working in the Labybird children’s wear factory and also the Belart factory. The final years of her career were spent in Rathcoole Secondary school as a domestic science technician.

The couple have lived in the Newtownabbey area since 1963, including in King’s Crescent, Legaloy Road in the townland of Ballynure, Briar Crescent, before recently moving to live in The Croft, at Abbots Cross.

Staff at The Croft held an afternoon tea party for them to mark their special milestone.

They received a card from The Queen to commemorate their anniversary.