Family stage fundraising night in Danielle’s memory

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust has benefited thanks to a fundraising event held in memory of Newtownabbey woman, Danielle Mary McFall.

Danielle (30) passed away on October 25 2019 after “a long battle” with cystic fibrosis.

Danielle.

A total of £1,447.51 was raised at the event in Cliftonville Golf Club on Saturday, January 18.

Speaking to the Times. Danielle’s sister Orla said: “Danielle had a long hard battle with cystic fibrosis. We wanted to hold the event in her memory and help other people who are living with the condition.

“We would like to thank everyone who came to the fundraiser and a big thank you to everyone who donated different things for the event. It was such a fun-filled night.”