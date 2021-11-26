Food accolades for Newtownabbey businesses

Owners of the Brownie Barn Rhonda and Robert Slade started their business, based in Carnmoney village, in 2018 and have seen year on year growth in the popularity of their tempting treats.

The Mayor said: “The Brownie Barn is a great example of a small, local business which is rightly being recognised for the quality of the goods they provide. I am delighted to congratulate Rhonda and Robert on their recent success in the Great Taste Awards and the Blas na hEireann food awards, receiving Gold and Silver accolades. I must admit that the brownies are difficult to resist!”

Rhonda added: “The Brownie Barn has gone from being an online business, to us opening a shop unit in Carnmoney in 2020 due to the level of demand. We are delighted how things have grown so quickly, and we’re keen to welcome new customers, so call in and see us!”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb with owners of the Brownie Barn Rhonda and Robert Slade.

The Mayor also visited Ke Nako Biltong to congratulate their recent success at the Blas na hEireann (Irish Food Awards) and the British Charcuterie Live Awards.

Launched by business partners Alanagh and Ilse von Staden in 2012, Ke Nako Biltong operates out of Ballylagan Organic Farm, and has enjoyed much success over the past few years, cementing their position as the premier providers of biltong (a South African delicacy) and dried meat treats in the UK and Ireland.

Using 100 per cent Irish beef, Ke Nako Biltong produces strips of tender, organically reared beef, preserved with a special, award-winning blend of spices.

The Mayor encouraged anyone looking for something a little different to try the products.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb with business partners Alanagh and Ilse von Staden.

He said: “Ke Nako Biltong is a great example of a local business identifying a niche in the local market and, through hard work and a real dedication to their craft, is now seen as a market leader.

“The recent awards are testimony to the quality of the product, and I’ve enjoyed sampling their range of biltong and wish the business well for the future.”

