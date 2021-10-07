Former Abbots Cross PS dinner lady enjoys 102nd birthday at Carrickfergus Manor

May's celebrations included a birthday cake baked 'in house'.

May Junk, who lived in Newtownabbey until moving to Carrickfergus Manor, recently marked the milestone.

May married her husband, Eddie, in 1945 before moving to Newtownabbey, where she worked in Abbots Cross Primary School as a dinner lady and was an active member of Abbots Cross Presbyterian Church choir.

Residents and staff at Carrickfergus Manor, which is managed by Kathryn Homes, threw a wonderful party for May complete with a cake baked by the in-home chef.

Wellbeing lead, Michelle Davies said: “May received lots of beautiful cards and presents from her two children, Hilary and Ivan, who are very much devoted to their mother.

“She is a joy to have at Carrickfergus Manor and it was fantastic to be able to celebrate her 102nd birthday with her.”

Hilary, May’s daughter, commented: “Mum was always a jolly, pleasant, and sociable lady who put her all into everything she did.

“We are very blessed to have her in our lives and it was great to see the effort that was made by the team at Carrickfergus Manor to make sure she felt special and loved on her big day.”

