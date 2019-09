A charity table quiz will be staged in Whiteabbey this week in aid of terminally ill people and their families.

The event at Whiteabbey Royal British Legion will be held on Friday, October 4.

Doors open at 7.45pm with the quiz commencing at 8.30pm.

Entry is £5 per person and this can be paid at the door.

Teams can be made up of four-six people.

There will be live music and raffle prizes.

All proceeds raised on the night will go to Marie Curie Hospice, Belfast.

Everyone welcome.