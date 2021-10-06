Generous Newtownabbey girl supports children with cancer

Ellie Macciocchi (6) undertook the kind effort on October 2 in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The King’s Park Primary School pupil got her hair cut at Jolo’s salon at Abbots Cross.

Ellie donated over 14 inches of her hair to the charity.

Speaking to the Times, Ellie’s mum Susan said: “Ellie was to donate 12 to 13 inches, but ended up donating just over 14 inches.

“Ellie always wanted her hair cut short and I finally accepted her wishes. I found out about the Little Princess Trust and explained to her what the charity is for.

“Ellie was so excited to know she was helping others. We raised money on Facebook and people donated by sponsor form. We raised in total £525. We would like to thank everyone who wished her all the best and donated. She really appreciates all the support.”

