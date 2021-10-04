Glengormley eatery closed after overnight blaze

Firefighters were tasked to Knags Bar and Grill at 2.24am today (Monday) after the incident was reported.

In a statement issued to the Times, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to the scene of a commercial premises on fire in the early hours of this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 5.03am and the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.

“Six fire appliances attended the incident – two from Kilrea Fire Station, two from Whitla Fire Station and one each from Glengormley and Westland Fire Stations.”

Knags Bar and Grill. (Pic Google).

The restaurant’s management took to social media this morning to thank the community for the support they have received.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the McCourt family said: “Unfortunately, due to an accidental electrical fire last night in the kitchen of Knags, we have to temporarily close.

“This is every business owner’s worst nightmare. The place is totally gutted. We sincerely apologise for any disruption this may cause. At the moment all power and phone lines are off. Thank you for all your loyal support.”

