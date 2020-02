The KFC branch on the Antrim Road in Glengormley has been closed for a “full refurbishment” after a rat was allegedly spotted in the fast food eatery earlier this week.

Pictures of the alleged rodent were shared on social media.

In a statement a KFC Spokesperson said: “This was a very unwelcome guest at our Glengormley restaurant.

“We’re on the case – the restaurant has now been closed for a full refurbishment and we hope to have everything sorted very soon.”