Green light for New Mossley pathway

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council agreed, at the council meeting on February 24, to further enhance its range of walking routes with the development of a new pathway in New Mossley.

Investment by the local authority together with funding from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs will create a valuable addition to the New Mossley area.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth, welcomed the decision saying: “The path at New Mossley will provide a link for residents to the already popular Newtownabbey Way to create a fantastic asset and extend this busy walking route.

“This project will provide further opportunities for exercise and leisure and sits alongside improvement projects at Threemilewater Park, Crumlin Glen, Valley Park and Rea’s Wood in Antrim.”