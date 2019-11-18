Green light for Newtownabbey allotments

Planning permission has been granted for 36 new allotments in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole.

The amenities will be located on lands adjacent to the playing fields at Rathcoole Primary School.

The planning permission was granted at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s November Planning Committee meeting.

Welcoming the positive planning decision, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Ald Phillip Brett, said the initiative will prove to be a popular one.

The DUP representative said: “Demand for allotments across the borough is always high and council is delighted to be able to provide these highly prized facilities.

“The new site at Newtownabbey will be a very welcome source of relaxation, achievement and socialisation for many once completed and I look forward to seeing these plans brought to life in due course.

“Our thanks are extended to all involved who have helped make these plans a reality.”