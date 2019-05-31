Greenisland to unveil new £800k 3G pitch

Greenisland Football Club’s new £800k 3G pitch will be officially opened tomorrow (Saturday).

The club has extended an invitation to players, coaches, volunteers present and past and friends to the 1pm ceremony.

It will be followed by a Greenisland FC v Greenisland Irish League Select game at 2pm.

Other dignitaries are expected to be in attendance following completion of the project supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Sport NI and Greenisland Regeneration Group.

A statement on Greenisland FC’s Facebook page read: “As we look forward to opening our new pitch tomorrow, we would also like to recognise the contribution of many players, coaches and volunteers who have assisted with the development of GFC since 1995.”

Famous old boys include Northern Ireland trio Jonny and Corry Evans and Craig Cathcart.

Speaking earlier this month, Cllr Andrew Wilson, who chairs Greenisland Regeneration Group, said: “Delivering the project was a collective effort from the football club and council.”