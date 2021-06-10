Hearing aid support sessions to operate in Newtownabbey

This is a socially distanced drop off and pick up service. Hearing aids must be placed in a labelled envelope with name and contact details. They will be collected at the entrance and brought inside for maintenance.

Users can wait in their car or return later to collect hearing aids. Hearing aids can be dropped off by friends or family members.

Sessions will take place in Glengormley Methodist Church on the first Thursday of each month (July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 2).

The Beeches. Pic by Google.

The Ballyclare sessions will take place in the Beeches Resource Centre, Avondale Drive on the last Thursday of each month (June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28 and November 25).

They will operate at both venues between 10.30am and noon.

A spokesperson for RNID said: “We can provide new batteries, cleaning and re-tubing of earmoulds for NHS hearing aids.”

