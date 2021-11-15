Home-Start East Antrim said: “Could you volunteer a few hours a week to visit and befriend a local family with young children in the Larne area?

“Home-Start East Antrim are expanding our service to local families and are now recruiting home visiting volunteers.

"Full training, support and out of pocket expenses provided.”

Last year Home-Start supported 56,000 children in 27,000 families, in communities right across the UK.

To find out more call 02893 328875 or register an interest at https://www.home-start.org.uk/find-out-more-about-volunteering-for-home-start

