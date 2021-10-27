Inclusive festivities to be staged in Newtownabbey

During Halloween and Christmas, events have been carefully tailored to suit children and adults with specific needs to ensure they can fully enjoy all the activities being offered.

On Sunday, October 31, Spooked Out will run from 6pm-8pm with fireworks taking place at 8pm. Accessible car parking will be available and there will be a viewing point at the stage for those who have a physical, sensory disability and those from the Deaf Community.

There will be Sign Language provision on stage to sign the show, a quiet room along with an AccessoLoo (Mobile changing places facility) will be in situ.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council will host a range of inclusive activities over the next few months.

On Wednesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 8 an ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’ returns to Antrim Castle Gardens from 4pm–9.30pm. This is a relaxed event for children and adults with specific needs including those who are sensitive to noise, lights and crowds.

Attractions and rides will be slowed down, music levels lowered and strobe lighting not in use.

There will also be accessible car parking, reduced capacity, sensory and quiet rooms, AccessoLoo (mobile changing places facility) in situ and an event layout map.

Theatre at The Mill is excited to be back! Join the magical fun-filled adventure with Mr Hullaballo’s Snow White. The show will host a relaxed performance on December 11 which will be sensitive to audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed environment including those with autism or sensory and learning disabilities.

December 18 will host a signed performance which is adapted for those who are deaf or hearing impaired.

Caroline Curran returns this year writing and staring in the hilarious ‘Jingle All the Hairspray, a Christmas Hairytale’. This show is for adults only, and will host a relaxed performance on December 23 and signed performance on December 22.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is great to see so many upcoming events over the next few months that children and adults with specific needs can enjoy.

“Ensuring that all events hosted by the council are inclusive is important, and something that we will continually try to progress so that everyone can attend.”

For more information on the local authority’s inclusive events, contact Ellen Boyd, Accessibility and Customer Services Officer via [email protected] or by telephone on 02894463113.

For booking details, check out www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events----

