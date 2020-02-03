Iraq and Afghanistan veteran shares story with Newtownabbey residents

The Listening Ear group enjoyed hearing from former soldier Bryan Phillips and his journey following an IED attack in Afghanistan.

Bryan, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts spoke on growing up in Rathcoole, joining the Army, a tour of Iraq, a winter tour of Afghanistan, a summer tour of Afghanistan, being injured by an IED, recovering as a double amputee, his children and the future.

A spokesperson for Listening ear said: “The conversation with Bryan explored his positive approach to life, before and after his injuries, the development of his leadership abilities and how these were clearly displayed, especially in the period of the IED attack and its aftermath.

“The combat events that Bryan witnessed and lived through were powerful for those attending and listening.

“The Listening Ears were joined by residents from Rathcoole and all present are indebted to Bryan for imparting his journey to this point in life.”