The group also brought along non-perishable food which will be donated to Larne Foodbank and Christians Against Poverty.

As part of a programme about recycling and looking after God's creation, children planted flowers in plastic bottles and tins to show how we can reuse something with a different purpose.

The girls and boys also took part in the Harvest Service on Sunday morning, in Magheramorne Presbyterian Church.

Junior Endeavourers celebrate Harvest at Magheramorne.