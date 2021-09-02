Lilian Bland exhibition to be staged in Newtownabbey

Actor, director and filmmaker Carol Moore has worked with Kabosh to coordinate the Creative Heritage Project with two groups of women based in the Barron Hall in Glengormley.

Carol says that although she grew up just four streets from where Lilian Bland designed and built her biplane ‘the Mayfly’ in Newtownabbey, she didn’t really know much about the pioneering aviator until she read a newspaper article about her.

Carol explained: “During lockdown I started researching Lilian Bland and writing a one-woman play about her. I discovered that she had a fascinating life story.

Lilian Bland.

“Lilian firmly rejected the established Edwardian society conventions for women, resolving instead to follow her interests which included journalism, press and wildlife photography, travel, horse and bike riding, shooting, painting, selling cars and of course, aviation.

“In proving many people wrong when they said that no woman could build an aeroplane, Lilian Bland is an inspirational role model whose name deserves to be celebrated locally, nationally and internationally.”

Lilian drew her designs for her biplane at Tobercorran House, a short walk from the Barron Hall and flew her prototype glider off Carnmoney Hill.

Carol and visual artist Anna O’Kane worked with two groups of women from Barron Hall to explore Lilian’s life and work and have created collages and a series of biplanes, all of which will feature in the forthcoming exhibition.

Carol Moore.

The project was funded through the Community Heritage Fund, which The National Lottery Heritage Fund delivered on behalf of the Department for Communities.

Paul Mullan, Director, Northern Ireland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We’re grateful to the Department for Communities for providing this funding and we’re delighted to fund a diverse range of projects which will make a huge impact on many communities across Northern Ireland.

“Throughout the pandemic, our local heritage became more important than ever and through projects like this, people will have the opportunity to get to know their local history that bit better.

“This new exhibition is a great way for people to learn about the fascinating life and legacy of Lilian Bland and I’d encourage everyone to visit the exhibition whilst it’s open.”

Kathy Wolff, Project Manager from Barron Hall added: “Our ladies really enjoyed hearing and creating artwork about Lilian Bland - aviator, artist, mother, photographer and so much more. It’s important that we remember women like Lilian and celebrate her wonderful achievements.

“It makes me so proud to see the hard work and creativity everyone put into this project and to know that there are still great women in Glengormley following in the footsteps of a lady born to be an inspiration to many for generations to come.”

The Lilian Bland Art Exhibition will take place at Theatre at The Mill, Mossley Mill from September 14 to October 1. For opening hours and further event information, visit theatreatthemill.com/

