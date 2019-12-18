Local beauty spot offers inspirational views over Belfast

With the festive season upon us and it being a time for indulgence, local residents are being encouraged to get outside and avail of the picturesque views and fresh air at Carnmoney Hill.

With awe-inspiring views of the city, Belfast Lough and the coast, Carnmoney Hill is a must visit.

A Woodland Trust spokesperson said: “Steeped in history and folklore with a mix of ancient woodland, floral grassland and wetland, it is home to a wealth of wildlife and has a wide range of walks to suit all abilities.

“With easy access from Belfast, and plenty of interest for keen flower and wildlife spotters as well as history buffs, Carnmoney Hill is a great destination for a day out. Stalked by ghosts of the Vikings, witches and highwaymen, a walk on Carnmoney Hill offers balcony views of Belfast. It can be pretty chilly though so wrap up warm. There’s a great walk of 8.5 miles, perfect for enjoying nature’s sights and sounds while burning off some of those extra calories!”

For more information about other festive walks across the province, visit woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods