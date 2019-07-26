Man (80s) dies following Ballyclare collision

A man has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballynure Road in Ballyclare on Friday, July 26.

A man aged in his 80s from the Ballyclare area was the driver of a brown coloured Vauxhall Meriva which collided with a wall at around 11am on Friday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course. The road was closed for a number of hours, but has now been re-opened.

The post mortem will be held to determine if the man died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision or of natural causes.

Chief Inspector Stephen Humphries has appealed to anyone who was driving on the Ballynure Road this morning and witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage or who noticed the car being driven in the area to contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 580 26/07/19.