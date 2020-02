Members of Monkstown Community Association recently presented a cheque to representatives from Friends of the Cancer Centre for £3,850 to help support the charity.

Chair of the association, David McCrea has thanked everyone who supported the fundraising effort over Christmas.

He said: “A special thanks to all the ladies for holding thier annual ‘Ladies’ Night’ and all the men who played in the Rathfern Legends and Monkstown Crazy Crew Boxing Day football match.”