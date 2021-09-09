Names selected for Newtownabbey developments
Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved two new street names.
The location of three detached houses at Circular Road/Shore Road, Jordanstown, will be known as The Farthings.
The house which occupied the site from 1919 was called The Farthings. The other recommendations were Loughwood and Loughlands.
A six apartment residential development at Main Street, Doagh, will be known as Riverside Court. Riverside Mews had been another option.
The names for the Doagh development were submitted on behalf of Rural Housing Association.
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.