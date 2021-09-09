Names selected for Newtownabbey developments

The location of three detached houses at Circular Road/Shore Road, Jordanstown, will be known as The Farthings.

The house which occupied the site from 1919 was called The Farthings. The other recommendations were Loughwood and Loughlands.

A six apartment residential development at Main Street, Doagh, will be known as Riverside Court. Riverside Mews had been another option.

Access to The Farthings will be from the Shore Road. (Pic Google).

The names for the Doagh development were submitted on behalf of Rural Housing Association.

--

A message from the Editor: