New £400k play area opens in Rathcoole after ‘minor’ vandalism rectified

A new play area has opened this week in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole after a vandalism setback.

The recreational amenity in the Newtownabbey estate has undergone extensive refurbishment and extension costing over £400,000.

Commenting on the project, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “This includes the installation of new accessible play equipment, safety surfacing, fencing and street furniture.

“The park was transferred to council by the contractor on Tuesday (November 5) and is now open to the public.

“Unfortunately, during construction there was minor damage caused to the play area following some anti-social behaviour. This has been rectified by the contractor prior to opening.”

Welcoming the upgraded provision, Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster said: “It is great to see the new park at the top of the estate opened.

“A massive investment of circa £400,000 in our estate is something I was absolutely delighted to support including items of play that are accessible for children with disabilities.

“Investment of this scale is hard to secure, so I hope the very small minority don’t wreck it for the majority of the children who will get so much joy from this new park.”

David Hollis, a former TUV councillor for the area, also condemned those behind attacks on the site.

He said: “Due to ongoing vandalism for the past three weeks, the handing over of the site has had to be postponed.

“The most up to date equipment for disabled children is being included, yet we come across those who do not care.”