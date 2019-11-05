New dog parks open in borough

Four-legged residents and visitors to Antrim and Newtownabbey can now run free in new bespoke parks dedicated to all things canine.

The recently opened Dog Parks at Deer Park Bridge, Loughshore in Antrim and O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey are a real haven for dogs of all shapes and sizes to get off the leash and let their hair down in the dedicated pet-friendly surroundings.

Owners are reminded to clean up after they bring their pets to the parks and helpful guidelines will be in place.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth, said: “The dog parks are an exciting new development for council and really add to the already fantastic range of leisure facilities across the borough. We are delighted to be able to provide these new parks.”

Valley Dog Park opened on October 28 and Antrim Dog Park opened on November 1.