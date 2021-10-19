New DUP representative appointed to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council

Ben Mallon, who represented the Castlereagh South DEA on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council before standing unsuccessfully in the Airport DEA of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the local election in 2019, has been selected to represent the Macedon area.

Confirming the new appointment to the local authority, a spokesperson for the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland said on Monday: “Virginia McVea, the Chief Electoral Officer, today (October 18) gave notice that Ben Mallon had been returned to fill the vacancy on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has congratulated Mr Mallon following his co-option.

Cllr Ben Mallon.

Sir Jeffrey said: “The circumstances in which Ben takes up this role are very sad. Paul was a tireless advocate for the people of Macedon on the council and beyond. Ben will build on that great work.

“Coming from a successful career in the private sector, Cllr Mallon is highly experienced having previously worked in both Westminster and Brussels. With a proven track record of delivery and hard work, Ben will join the DUP team in council and continue to deliver for the people of Macedon.”

Cllr Mallon added: “I’m honoured to have been selected for this seat and pay tribute to the late Paul Hamill and the work he had progressed for the people of Macedon.

“I want to hit the ground running and be a strong voice for the ratepayers of Macedon. Delivery will be my focus and ensuring they have first class services at the lowest possible cost.”

