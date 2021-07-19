Newtownabbey councillor urges residents to be responsible dog owners during hot weather
Dog lover and Glengormley Alliance councillor, Ald Julian McGrath has issued a reminder to residents about some of the potential hazards for their four-legged friends in this current spell of scorching weather.
Over the weekend temperatures hit their highest on record in Northern Ireland with the hot weather set to last until later this week.
Dogs often struggle to regulate their temperature in the sunshine and exposing them to hot temperatures can prove fatal.
In a statement issued to this newspaper, Ald McGrath said: “It’s easy to forget that tarmac and asphalt pavements get really hot for dog’s paws in the sun and can cause serious burns.
“Dog’s should also have access to shade and never be left in cars or conservatories which can get dangerously hot in this weather - even with open windows.
“Furthermore, it’s worth remembering that not only does man’s best friend need shade, but also a regularly refreshed supply of water, with it left in the shade to keep this cool too.”
