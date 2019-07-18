Newtownabbey Multiples marks 10 years

A support group established to help families with twins has celebrated its tenth anniversary on June 24.

Joanne Hamilton –Whyte started Newtownabbey Multiples when she had her own twins, Molly and William.

When they were born she wanted somewhere for other twin and triplet parents to meet up and discuss life with twins.

Not only that, but the club is a life line to many parents who take so much from the peer support that they get from Joanne’s club.

A spokesperson for the Twins and Multiple Births Association (Tamba) said: “There are a lot of great parents’ groups out there, but many parents of multiples feel that there is nothing better than sitting down with a parent who has been there and done that.

“How to feed two babies? What car is needed to fit in a double or triple pram? How do you cope with the lack of sleep? How do you potty train two kids at the same time? Should they go to the same nursery or primary 1 class? These are just some of the questions that parents of multiples ask every day and a lot of the time they find the answers from Tamba online or at one of our many club meet ups across Northern Ireland.

“Locally, our Newtownabbey multiples is at Newtownabbey Methodist mission on the second and fourth Monday of the month during term time. Everyone is welcome parents, grand parents and carers of twins and triplets – you will be most welcomed with a cup of tea and snacks for the little ones.

“On behalf of Tamba and all the families that have been members of this amazing club over the 10 years, we would like to thank Joanne and her amazing volunteers for what they have done for the multiples community in Newtownabbey and greater Belfast. Without volunteers like Joanne, who have the dedication to support families, we wouldn’t have this great support network.”