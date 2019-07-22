Newtownabbey nurse to compete in powerlifitng championships

A nurse from Ballyduff is preparing to compete in this year’s powerlifting championships in Canada.

Denise Galbraith, who works as a Deputy Sister in the respiratory department at the Mater Hospital, will represent Northern Ireland in the 2019 CPF Championships in St John’s, Newfoundland, on Canada’s far eastern coast.

Denise will be travelling to North America on September 17 and will be competing on September 20.

Speaking to the Times, she said: “I started training to lose weight and I was able to lose around five stone.

“I entered my first competition in January 2018 as a rookie and I was the best female lifter. I got a real buzz from it and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Denise, who is currently training up to five times a week, will be participating in the Under 72kg category.