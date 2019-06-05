Newtownabbey pupils raise over £9K to help children with cancer

Children at Mossley Primary School recently conducted a fundraising effort for a cause close to their hearts.

Pupils from all of the school’s classes participated in a sponsored walk to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Unit charity.

This charity is close to the hearts of staff and students as the school currently has four children who are undergoing treatment for Leukaemia or have recently completed treatment.

They are Ollie (P4), Henry (P3), Olivia (P1) and Ben (P5). All of these children also participated in the sponsored walk.

The walk was around the Mossley area, including the Newtownabbey Way with P1 and P2 completing one lap, P3 and P4 completing two laps and P5 to P7 completing three laps.

A spokesperson for the Hazelburn Road school said: “Parents and families were also invited on our walk, fostering a community feel!

“Last year the children also participated in an ‘Autumn Amble’ to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children.

“Donations collected at the Christmas productions and the Spring concert are also gifted to selected local charities. Money raised from our recent event was £9,210.44.

“Thanks must go out to all the parents and families for their efforts at the walk and huge efforts at fundraising. It is an overwhelming amount that will go a long way to help buy resources for the unit.”

A representative from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity attended a Special assembly to receive the donation.