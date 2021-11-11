Newtownabbey residents to celebrate Christmas switch on events

This year’s theme is ‘A Superhero Christmas’ and with the help of Mr Hullabaloo and Friends, residents will learn that to be a true superhero doesn’t require us to fly, or to wear a special costume.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Christmas Show, hosted by Cool FM’s Stuart Robinson, will celebrate key workers and will include school choirs, traditional music groups, bands and other artistes along with a pantomime performance by Mr Hullabaloo and Friends, who will teach the community that ‘A true hero isn’t measured by the power of his strength but by the strength of his heart.’

The free family fun events will feature a Christmas market, street entertainment, Son et lumiere show and a short programme of Christmas readings, carols and music.

Christmas switch on events are to be staged across Newtownabbey.

A finale will see a number of the nation’s favourite superheroes lending their magic power as they help the Mayor and Santa Claus light up the borough’s towns.

Glengormley’s switch on will take place on November 20, 7pm – 8.30pm , Lilian Bland Community Park; Macedon’s event will be at 7pm- 8.30pm on November 25 in The Diamond, Rathcoole; Ballyclare’s will be on November 27, 7pm- 8.30pm, The Square and Threemilewater DEA’s switch on will be on December 2, 7pm- 8.30pm, Monkstown Jubilee Centre.

Mayor, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I’m delighted we can celebrate Christmas once more as a community, coming together to celebrate this special time of year. This year’s superhero theme is the perfect opportunity to pay tribute and give thanks to all the heroes who live around us each day.”

----

--

A message from the Editor: