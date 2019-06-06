Newtownabbey teen seriously injured in United States

A teenage girl from Newtownabbey has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision in California.

Karmen Curley was visiting her older sister Sian, who is studying in America, when the incident took place.

Detailing the circumstances on an online fundraising page, Sian said: “We were enjoying a day out in Los Angeles when we decided to rent some electric scooters. Karmen was riding up ahead when I saw her hit a pot hole and come flying off over the front of her scooter.

“I thought it was something minor, but as I approached I quickly realised that something was very wrong. Karmen was lying unconscious and was loosing serious amounts of blood. An ambulance was called to the scene and Karmen was taken to the local hospital.”

After a number of scans were conducted, Sian added, it was discovered that her sister was bleeding badly from the brain and had some broken bones including a broken collar bone, eye orbital, nose and possibly hand.

Sian said Karmen did not get travel insurance before flying out to the USA and there are already medical bills of over $80,000.

The fundraising page has been set up in a bid to help the family with the medical costs.

Sian continued: “We are still paying off the funeral costs for our mum who died suddenly last year and with these mounting costs we do not know how we are going to cope.

“Please donate whatever amount you can too help with these medical costs, you don’t know how much it is appreciated. Also please keep Karmen in your prayers hoping that she has a full recovery.”

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-with-medical-bills-abroad