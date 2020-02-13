Police praise youths after missing woman rescued from Cave Hill

Police have praised two young people who helped a missing woman to safety on the Cave Hill last night.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy and his friend were on the Cave Hill when they spotted the woman.

Cave Hill. Pic by Google.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst up there, they saw a female who was making her way to Napoleon’s Nose. They knew that something wasn’t quite right. They knew she needed help.

“The 14-year-old boy had the presence of mind to call his dad and ask for advice. The advice was quite rightly to phone police.

“As it happens, we were looking for this female and were concerned for her safety - she had been reported as missing.

“This young man was able to give his location to police and to bring this vulnerable female back down the hill where he met police officers. She is now safe.”