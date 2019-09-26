Prestigious horticultural accolades for east Antrim residents

Local residents have been celebrating success after winning awards at this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

A special results ceremony took place in Mossley Mill with the competition attracting 142 entries representing all 11 council areas across the province.

Whitehead placed first in the Floral Station Award.

From Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Ballynure was chosen as the Best Small Village with Ballyeaston coming third in the same category.

Mid and East Antrim Borough residents also proved they were blooming marvellous with Glenarm ranking third in the Best Village Award.

Speaking after the results were announced, Ald John Smyth, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey congratulated all those taking part.

“This is yet another fantastic result for the borough and comes hot on the heels of the 15 Green Flag Awards achieved recently and Antrim Castle Gardens being named as the Best Park in Northern Ireland by Fields in Trust.

Celebrating success at the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2019 Awards where Ballyeaston was placed third in the Small Village Category, pictured L-R Robert Hill- Ballyeaston in Bloom; Dr Mark Sweeney OBE- Translink Board Member; Alderman John Smyth- Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; Cllr Frances Burton- President, NI Local Government Association; Zara-Jane Orr and John Orr- Ballyeaston in Bloom.

“Ulster in Bloom is all about local people and authorities working together to make areas more beautiful and inviting and we’re delighted to see the borough so well represented at this year’s awards.”

Congratulating the green-fingered residents, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “This is fantastic news for the borough. It is tremendous to see the energy and enthusiasm that so many people have put into their local towns and villages.

“By supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign and community competitions, residents have not only brightened their area of the borough but they have again achieved success in these prestigious awards.

“I would like to thank the volunteers, council staff, schools and organisations across Mid and East Antrim for their hard work which has clearly paid off.”

This is the twenty first year of Translink’s sponsorship of the competition. Speaking at the results announcement ceremony, Translink Board Member, Dr Mark Sweeney OBE, said: “Congratulations to all our 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom winners and runners-up!

“You have created the most stunning plant and floral displays, showcasing your areas and making Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live, visit and work.

“Our thanks to all the local councils, businesses, community groups and Translink employees who have worked so hard to improve their local area and make such a positive lasting impression on both local people and visitors.”

The competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association.