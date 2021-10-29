£4m funding awarded for Glengormley regeneration

The schemes are part of an overall investment of £49 million secured for Northern Ireland under the first round of the fund.

The Glengormley Integrated Physical and Economic Regeneration Project will receive £3.9m, and the Antrim Integrated Physical and Economic Regeneration Project £1.2m, which will contribute to the overall cost of these significant regeneration schemes.

Each of the projects has a number of separate elements which delivered collectively will create jobs, drive footfall back into the town centres and provide high quality, modern office/workspace facilities to accommodate start up and grown on businesses.

The former Glengormley PSNI Station site. (Pic Google).

Both schemes are also designed to improve connectivity, making it easier to access the town centres and providing an attractive, welcoming environment that will encourage people to stay longer and visit more often.

The Glengormley Project includes the development of office (workspace) on the former police station site (following planned demolition in November 2021), shop front facades for the main block from Creative Tiles to the Movie House, alongside a remodelling and upgrade of the car parking and creation of a one-way system and a Public Realm Scheme.

The Antrim Project includes the creation of office/workspace on the first floor at 55-59 High Street, the extension of the boardwalk as per approved planning permission and opening up of the rear of this property to create a Riverfront Regeneration scheme as a catalyst for other properties to do the same.

The council is also committed to bring forward future bids for the other town centres and has secured £125,000 of technical assistance funding from the Treasury to support the preparation of these schemes.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, said: “This is fantastic news for the borough, especially Glengormley and Antrim.

“These projects will bring investment, growth, and jobs, boosting our local economy as we continue to recover from the challenges of the past couple of years.

“Receiving all that we bid for, over £5m, is a sign of the strength of the case we made, and I look forward to working with the Treasury, our central government departments and the private sector to bring these projects to fruition.”

