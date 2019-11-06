Rathcoole residents hear about MLA’s career

Members of the Listening Ear group had the pleasure of ‘an evening with Paula Bradley MLA’ on October 24.

Paula spoke on her life and how she has got to this point.

The DUP representative gave an open and honest account of the highs and lows she has had in her personal life.

Her accounts of being caught up in a mortar bomb, working four jobs at a time to try to make ends meet, debt and surviving cervical cancer were fascinating for those in attendance.

The North Belfast MLA’s political work and career was another fascinating part of the evening. Paula spoke of her entry into politics and how it progressed, via council, Mayor, MLA and to Chair of the Health Committee.

Paula’s support and co-sponsoring of several events at Stormont provided an understanding of the person behind the politician.

The event provided those in attendance the opportunity to understand how it is to walk in another’s shoes.