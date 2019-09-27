Scholarship boost for Greenisland animator

A high-achieving Greenisland student has received a scholarship worth over 22k to develop his talent for animation.

Jack Bradshaw (19) has recently begun his undergraduate degree in Animation at Ulster University.

As a recipient of the JP McManus scholarship he will receive £5,550 per year toward his fees and other expenses during the four-year course.

The awards, which were established by the Irish businessman in 2008, will be presented at a ceremony in Limerick in November.

After leaving school aged 16, Jack completed a Level 2 Diploma in Creative Media at the Northern Regional College’s Newtownabbey campus. Following this, he progressed to Level 3, completing an Extended Diploma in Interactive Media and achieving an impressive triple distinction grade.

Earlier this year, Jack was runner up in the animation category at the Inter-Colleges media competition with his ‘Zombie News Report’. He was also the highest-achieving student in his class at the college’s awards ceremony in June.

Michael Farrelly, course co-ordinator of Interactive Media at NRC, said he was delighted to see Jack’s success being recognised by such an esteemed programme.

“Jack studied a broad range of topics including graphic design, animation, web design and 3D modelling and always showed great enthusiasm and commitment to the course,” said Mr Farrelly.

“He always saw assignments as an opportunity to do well and improve his multidisciplinary skillset as he realised the career potential of being competent across the range of exciting units offered by the College.

“Jack didn’t stop at developing his own skills but took time to help other students on the course. He was well respected by all lecturers and classmates for his positive attitude and willingness to learn.

“He has shown how an open mind and proactive attitude coupled with hard work and focused commitment can lead to success.”

NRC offers a number of interactive media courses. For further information contact Michael Farrelly at michael.farrelly@nrc.ac.uk or visit www.nrc.ac.uk and search ‘interactive’.