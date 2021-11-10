Services to honour Newtownabbey’s service personnel

Remembrance events will be staged at a number of locations including Ballyclare, Ballynure, Glengormley, Carnmoney, Rathcoole and Whiteabbey.

The annual service will take place in Glengormley on November 11.

Participants will gather at Glengormley Methodist Church at 10.15am before making their way to Glengormley Park Cenotaph for a service at 11am.

Ballyclare War Memorial Park. (Pic Love Ballyclare).

They will then parade back to Glengormley Methodist Church at noon.

In Rathcoole, the ‘Row on Row’ closing service will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 11am.

Ballyclare residents will remember the town’s war dead on Sunday, November 14.

A parade will muster at the RoyalBritish Legion on Avondale Drive at 10.20am.

Thereafter, proceeding to Ballyclare Methodist Church on Main Street for the Remembrance Service – returning to Royal British Legion.

A service will also be held in Ballynure at 3pm on Sunday.

A memorial service will be held at Whiteabbey War Memorial at 3pm on Sunday, November 14.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive at the memorial at 2.40pm.

