Sir Mo Farah confirms he is to be in attendance at Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Sir Mo posted a video message on Friday evening about his intention to attend the August 29 event despite breaking his foot in the lead up to the Olympic trials in Birmingham last month.

Sir Mo has made no secret for his affection for both the people and the area - with the stunning backdrop for the race along the scenic Antrim coast - and this year he has indicated he wants to focus on the Kids’ run alongside any commentating duties he will be carrying out.

Meanwhile, headlining the Men’s race will be Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia, World Athletics ranked number two for the last two years, The 24 year old, Ethiopian record holder and currently sixth fastest all-time with a personal best of 58.32 will be looking to have a final run out before the London Marathon in October. He will be joined by fellow country man Tesfahun Akalnew, Kenyan’s Daniel Mateiko and Shadrack Kimining, and finally Ugandan Victor Kiplangat, all with personal bests of under 60 minutes.

Sir Mo Farah will be in attendance as runners tackle the Antrim Coast route.

Along with teams from England and Northern Ireland will be Tokyo Olympians Marc Scott and Paul Pollock, who will be joined by British and Irish internationals Scott Overall, Mick Cloishey, Hugh Armstrong, Gary O’Hanlon and local favourite and multiple age group world record holder Tommy Hughes.

The Women’s elite race could well be this year’s stand out race across Europe, with Ethiopian sensation Yalemzerf Yehualaw looking to go one better than her 64:40 min personal best set in Istanbul earlier this year, and attack the women’s half-marathon world record of 64:02. The 21-year-old will be joined by Ethiopian colleague, fresh from the Tokyo Olympics, Tsehay Gemechu and Yitayish Mekonnen. UK and Ireland’s challenge will be headed by Ann-Marie McGlynn, last year’s 4th place Becky Briggs, Eleanor Davis and with teams from England and Northern Ireland.

The race organisers will be delighted to welcome back mass participation with record numbers confirming their entry.

With places for the Kid’s Run and after-party tickets selling fast, this year’s full World Athletics event promises to be one of the province’s sporting highlights of the year with record numbers expected to watch the race in person or via the live stream.

