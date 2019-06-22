Snow Patrol singer in Carrickfergus for Learning Disability Pride

Snow Patrol front man Gary Lightbody joined the thousands of people celebrating Learning Disability Pride in Carrickfergus today (Saturday).

The rock musician mingled with participants as the carnival parade took place in glorious sunshine in the Co Antrim town.

Enjoying the fine weather at the Learning Disability Pride parade in Carrickfergus. INCT 22-002-PSB

The programme of events included dance and drama performances from learning disability organisations, music, arts and crafts, market stalls, food vendors and workshops such as drumming and drama in keeping with the event’s theme, ‘Do Your Thing’.

Learning Disability Pride is organised by the Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway Club in partnership with Mencap and supported by other organisations including Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Kilcreggan Homes, AEL, Sense and Caring Breaks.

It is funded and supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.