Summer fitness project staged at Glengormley gym

The gym, which gives mothers the freedom and opportunity to exercise, is operated by award winning health and fitness mentor, Leanne Evans.

Leanne’s eldest son has Asperger’s and ADHD and her younger son has Global Developmental Delay. Leanne has developed an “autism friendly fitness sanctuary” at her Portland Avenue site.

Commenting on the four-week summer project, Leanne said: “We worked with 13 young people aged 11-24, offering them fitness training from strength and comditioning to boxing. During the project we taught social acceptance, touched on anti-social behaviours and had an educational programme delivered via Zoom from Addiction NI to raise awarness in early intervention around the misuse of alcohol and other harmful substances.

Leanne pictured with some of the young people involved with the scheme.

“The young people involved recieved a certificate on completion and gained valuable experience they could use in their everyday lives. The project was cross-community and brought children and young people from various sides of the community together, forming a sense of team work and togetherness.”

Following a recent expansion, an internet cafe for young people and a sensory room for children with autism have been created at the Fit Moms and Kids facility.

