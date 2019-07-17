Touching tributes paid to Darren Keys

Tributes have been paid to Ballyclare road racer Darren Keys following his tragic death during a race in the Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

The 34-year-old was killed following a high-speed accident at the Walderstown Road Races in Co Westmeath on Sunday.

Paying tribute on social media, Ballyclare motorcycling fan Craig Todd said: “It was a pleasure to have watched his many victories over the years on the Irish roads. RIP Darren.”

Commenting on Facebook, South Antrim MP Paul Girvan passed condolences to the Keys family. The DUP representative said: “My thoughts and prayers go to his wife Justine and his three young children.”

Darren was the dearly loved and loving husband of Justine and devoted father of Charlie, Molly and Harry.

A funeral service will be held in Ballylinney Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 19 at noon followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery. His family request no black ties to be worn, with casual clothes preferred at the service.

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for Darren’s family. Over £5,000 has been raised at the time of going to print. If you would like to make a donation, search Darren Keys memorial fund on Go Fund Me.

Meanwhile, police are investigating after it was reported that a fraudulent fundraising page was set up in the wake of the tragedy.

Sergeant Whiteside said: “Police received a report of a fraudulent donation page online on July 15 at 1.30pm. Our enquires are ongoing at this time.”