Tributes paid to former Newtownabbey mayor

Jim Bingham.

Mr Bingham, who was late of Monkstown Road, was the dearly-loved husband of Isobel. much-loved father of Trevor and the late David and Julie Anne and father-in-law of Helen and Leslie, devoted grandfather of Adam and a loving step-grandfather.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb led the tributes following news of Mr Bingham’s passing.

Cllr Webb said: “Jim Bingham was a true servant to the people of Newtownabbey and their faith in him was demonstrated by him being elected in 1993 and subsequently re-elected until he retired as a councillor in 2019.

“He served as Deputy Mayor in 1995/1996 and as Mayor in 1999/2000; he was welcomed across the borough.

“I had the privilege of knowing Jim as a colleague and friend. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him, and more so by his wife Isobel, his son Trevor and daughters-in-law Helen and Leslie; On my own behalf, and on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, I extend my sympathy to them and the family circle.”

South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE said: “It is with great sadness that we note the passing of Jim Bingham. Jim was a stalwart of both the Ulster Unionist Party and a faithful advocate for Ballyclare and its people.

“Jim was elected in 1993 and served until he stepped down 2019, serving as a councillor on both the Newtownabbey, and then, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councils. He was Deputy Mayor 1995-1996 and Mayor 1999-2000.

“He dedicated his life to public service and to his constituents, and was well respected across the political spectrum. All of our condolences go to Isabel and the Bingham family at this sad time.”

Independent Ballyclare Councillor Michael Stewart said: “It is with deep sadness that I learned this morning (Tuesday) of the passing of former Councillor Jim Bingham yesterday evening.

“Jim was a highly respected, hard working and dedicated representative of the people of our town and the villages around us for many years, for which we will be eternally grateful. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bingham family and his many friends.”

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Woodburn Presbyterian Church on December 10 at 12.30pm. Mourners are advised that seating capacity in the church is limited due to current guidelines, followed by interment in Rashee Cemetery.

