Ulster Scots walking tours to be held in Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hosting a number of walking tours in Newtownabbey, Ballyclare and Antrim, as part of Ulster Scots Leid Week which runs from November 22-27.

The tours will be hosted by experienced tour guide Donal Kelly and will last approximately one hour, concluding with light refreshments and an opportunity to learn more about the local heritage.

The Antrim town walking tour will take place on Wednesday 24 November, 10am – 11.30am. Commencing and concluding at The Old Courthouse Theatre, Antrim.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb with Gillian McMaster Ulster Scots Agency and Head of Comunity Planning Ronan McKenna.

Newtownabbey’s walking tour will be on Thursday, November 25, 10am – 11.30am. Commencing and concluding at The Whitehouse, Newtownabbey.

A walking tour will be staged in Ballyclare on Friday, November 26 from 10am until 11.30am. Commencing and concluding at Ballyclare Town Hall.

For more information and bookings, visit theatreatthemill.com or contact 0300 123 778.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is important to preserve the Ulster Scots Language and showcase how it is used in today’s society.”

Ulster Scots Leid Week runs across Northern Ireland with a wide variety of activities being delivered to promote awareness of the Ulster Scots Language coordinated by the Ulster Scots Agency.

