East Antrim family, Violet and Philip Woods along with daughter Zoey (2) and four year old son Stephen will help launch the fun-filled summer event, which will take place at 2pm and 3pm on Saturday, July 24.

Over 2000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick every year in Northern Ireland. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams - the same weight as half a bag of sugar.

TinyLife Northern Ireland’s premature baby charity, are calling for participants to join the fun and raise funds for continued support services so vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.

The Woods family with Tori (herself a premature baby), who will be leading the walk at V36 this week and raised over £3,700 this spring walking 100miles in 100 days for TinyLife.

At this understandably very stressful time for parents, TinyLife is there to provide practical advice, emotional support and to give a helping hand to families who have a baby in a neonatal intensive care unit and with their network of Family Support professionals, TinyLife ensures parents receive optimum support in hospital, at home and within the community, even during the very difficult period of the pandemic.

Violet Woods said: “Our daughter Zoey was born six weeks early weighing just 3lbs 8ozs. It was a very frightening time for us and we will always be grateful for the support we received from our amazing Family Support Officer Danielle, who continues to be there offering advice and support whenever we need it. Over this last year, TinyLife have worked hard to ensure that even when we couldn’t meet up at our usual group, Danielle was there – on the phone or via Zoom to support us. We are very excited to support the Unicorn run to raise vital funds for this brilliant charity."

Sarah Wilson, Community Fundraiser for TinyLife said: “Whether you walk, trot, canter or gallop, we will be so happy to see you at V36. And whatever distance you manage - 2km or 5km, you’ll receive a finisher’s TinyLife medal and a goody bag packed with treats for every unicorn. You will also have the opportunity to meet real unicorns, Tully and Chip.

“A big thank you to Henderson Group for their invaluable support helping us make this event happen.”

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland added: “TinyLife is a huge source of support in our local communities where we operate, including in Mallusk where Zoey’s daddy, Phillip, works in our SPAR store.

“We are so happy to support events and charities that have been there for our SPAR family especially after such a challenging year. We’re looking forward to seeing a stream of rainbow colours at V36 this weekend and wish everyone the best of luck for the Unicorn Fun Run!”