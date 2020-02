A young person has been taken to hospital following an incident at Abbey Community College in Monkstown today.

Posting on social media this afternoon, a spokesperson for the Bridge Road school said: “There was a medical emergency in school today. Staff and the emergency services responded quickly.

Abbey Community College. Pic by Google.

“Due to protocols, the Air Ambulance also responded, but was not needed.

“Everyone is safe and a young person has been taken to hospital.”