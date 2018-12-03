Police appeal after young cyclist and car collide at retail park

An investigation has been launched after officers received a report of a young male on his bike colliding with a car in the area of B&M in Newtownabbey.

The Times understands the incident occurred at approximately 5.15pm on Wednesday, November 28, but details have only been made public by the PSNI.

A Newtownabbey police spokesperson said: “We believe the driver did stop and speak to the male, but we would be keen to speak to any witnesses to confirm this.

“If you witnessed this, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 931 of 28/11/18.”